Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA Crowned

On Saturday evening, the Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA Pageants took place at the John Welsh Auditorium in the Natrona County High School, according to a press release by Future Productions.

Mackenzie Kern of Casper was chosen as Miss Wyoming USA 2021, and Teryn Thatcher of Kemmerer was chosen as Miss Wyoming Teen USA 2021.

Both winners will advance and compete at the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.

The annual competition in Wyoming consisted of three segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear, and interview.

Eligible women had to be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of Wyoming to compete in the pageant.

According to the Miss USA website, winners of the Wyoming pageant received, among a long list, thousands of dollars in scholarships to several Wyoming universities, a variety of complimentary skincare and facial treatments, and money to buy clothes and jewelry.

Both winners will compete in Tulsa, Oklahoma later this year for the national title, with Thatcher competing for the title of Miss Teen USA on November 27, and Kern competing for the title of Miss USA on November 29.

In 2018, Kern won the Miss Wyoming Teen USA competition, and placed in the top 15 at the national Miss Teen USA.