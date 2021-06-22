UW Moving to New Testing Program

The University of Wyoming will be moving to a new COVID-19 testing program beginning the week of July 5.

Each week, 3 percent of UW’s active employees, students enrolled in in-person classes and those living on campus will be randomly selected and receive emails to schedule their diagnostic tests.

Those who opt out because they’ve been fully vaccinated will be removed from random sampling in subsequent weeks as well.

Testing will take place Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m. in the basement of the Wyoming Union.

Members of the UW community and the public also have the ability to be tested voluntarily for COVID-19 as part of the summer program.