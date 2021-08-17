More Construction for Laramie Residents

The construction season is still in full swing as contractors are taking advantage of favorable weather conditions and working to complete projects before Winter.

As these construction activities are completed in the coming weeks, motorists and pedestrians within Laramie may be impacted.

Multiple agencies are completing permitted construction work throughout the city.

City of Laramie Managed Projects are as follows:

Reynolds Street between 15th Street and 19th Street

11th Street between Downey Street and Curtis Street

Gerald Place between Sheridan Street and Thornburgh Drive

0th Street North of Beaufort Street

University of Wyoming Managed Projects are as follows:

15th Street between Grand Avenue and Harney Street

Lewis Street between 12th Street and 15th Street

Bradley Street between 12th Street and 15th Street

13th Street between Lewis Street and Flint Street

Flint Street from 9th street to 11th Street and 14th Street to 15th Street

Along with this, with the school year beginning, motorists are asked to be on the lookout for school zone signals and always obey the speed limits. When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws. Always stop for school busses that are loading or unloading. Watch for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

Descriptions and a map of City projects can be viewed here.