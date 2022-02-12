Yellowstone star Kevin Costner doesn't just live the ranch life when he's on the set of the hit Paramount Network show. When he's away from the set in Montana, the Oscar-winning actor lives in rural luxury in his real life on a spectacular 160-acre ranch in Colorado that rivals anything his TV character, John Dutton, has ever experienced.

Costner bought 160 acres of unspoiled rural splendor in Aspen, Colo., in 2000, and he's turned it into a picturesque paradise. According to online property listings, the Dunbar Ranch — named after Costner's character in Dances With Wolves — includes an opulent main residence, a lake house and a river house, as well as a Fields of Dreams-style baseball field, a sledding hill and a private ice rink.

The mountainous property is situated in the unspoiled privacy of the Elk Mountain Range at the base of Independence Pass, and it offers all-day sun, with stunning views of nature and the Continental Divide.

The property also includes multiple water features, three hot tubs and on-site caretakers. It's available to rent during the part of the year when Costner is not living there, priced at $36,000 per night.

That price includes the entire property, but the Dunbar's website also offers a host of other rental options, including renting just one of the residences, or two of the three. The property is also available for weddings and other special events.

There is a wide range of ultra-luxurious amenities available during a stay at the Dunbar Ranch, including an assistant, a driver, a butler, a ski instructor, a yoga instructor, a chef, a masseuse, a personal trainer, a hair and nail technician and more. For more information, visit the Dunbar Ranch's website.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kevin Costner's breathtaking Colorado ranch

