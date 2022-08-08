Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County.

The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with an eastbound pickup while negotiating a curve.

Shadle was wearing a helmet but died from his injuries. The pickup driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash summary says it was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, but it did not list any possible contributing factors.