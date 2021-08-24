Top 5 Movies About Country Music

There's no shortage of country music representation on screens big and small. Unfortunately, the way that the genre is portrayed in film is sometimes ... well, let's just say inaccurate. From cheesy costuming, predictable plots and cringe-worthy stereotypes, it's easy to point out where movies about country music go wrong.

But thankfully, sometimes they go right. From fictional blockbusters to biopics, there are (believe it or not) movies out there that do right by country music as a genre, while also holding their own as films.

The Boot has narrowed down our five favorite movies about country music. Scroll through this list to see if one you love -- or love to hate, or hate to love -- made it into our picks: