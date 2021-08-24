Cheyenne Man Arrested For Starting Fire, Assaulting Cop, Meth

A 42-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly starting a fire in an apartment where two children were present, according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department.

Police say the CPD and Cheyenne Fire Rescue were called to a report of a structure fire at the Capitol Green Apartments at about 7 a.m. Monday. A joint investigation found that Lucas Meadows was under the influence of a controlled substance when he started a fire in his room in an apartment.

A 10-year- old and a 13 year-old-juvenile were in the apartment at the time but were not injured, according to the release. Meadows was arrested and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Police say that at the hospital he lunged for a police officer's handgun, trying to pull it from the holster.

But the officer was able to maintain control of his gun and detain Meadows until extra officers arrived on the scene.

Meadows was then placed in a restraint. He was later booked into the Laramie County Jail on charges of third-degree arson, destruction of property, child endangerment-methamphetamine, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

