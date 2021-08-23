Quick hits from camp: Back to school

LARAMIE -- Classes got underway today in Laramie.

In Craig Bohl's experience, that could equate to a lackluster practice.

Not today.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said while it may not have been the best practice of fall -- in many ways that came in last Saturday's final scrimmage -- overall, he was pleased with his team's focus on Monday.

"Sometimes your practice is not super crisp," he said, referring to the first day of school. "I would say it was an OK practice ... It was better than most. So, I think it gives us some indication of the type of team that we can have.

"But we have a lot of work to do."

Bohl said his quarterbacks -- Sean Chambers and Levi Williams -- had their best outing in recent memory last Saturday inside War Memorial Stadium. You can read all about that right HERE.

Here's what else was on Bohl's mind on Monday:

* Bohl said in one of his camps in Laramie, "I think we had 28 concussions." That hasn't been the case this fall. He said technology has played a role in that. So has a partnership with helmet manufacturer Riddell. You have probably noticed the odd-looking pads on the helmets, especially on the guys in the trenches. "(Riddell's) CEO came in with sensors and we've kind of monitored some things that we've done, which has really helped," he said.

* Bohl did say cornerback Zaire Jackson, the true freshman from Parker, Colo., has missed a chunk of practice. "He has a knee brace on," Bohl said. "He's been hurt." Jackson was the lone freshman to enroll early and take part in the annual spring game. He finished with an interception and returned a fumble for a score on special teams that day. Marco Machado, a sophomore offensive lineman from Waco, Neb., also left practice Monday.

* Camp is officially over. Well, kind of. Bohl said his team will not have as much contact in the coming week as the season opener approaches. "We have scrimmaged a lot," he said. "More than I can recall for many, many years. So, we'll do some tempo drills, but it's not going to be a lot of tackling on the ground."

* Charles Hicks, the Cowboys' redshirt sophomore linebacker, shared via Twitter this morning that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. While Bohl didn't get into specifics on that, he did say he's excited for the opportunity Easton Gibbs is about to get on the outside. As far as depth goes, Bohl knows that did take a hit today. "I think, you know, we'll be maybe somewhat challenged," he said. "But we'll make do." You can read about Hick's decision right HERE.

* After Bohl praised his top two quarterback's scrimmages Saturday, he joked that Hank Gibbs is still trying to perfect his "Peyton Manning" cadence at the line of scrimmage. "He's not doing very well," Bohl laughed, referring to his freshman signal caller from Fayetteville, Ark. "He gets out there and he lowers his voice. I felt like him saying 'Omaha! Omaha!'"

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players