Much Of I-80 In Wyoming, Including the Summit, Remains Closed

As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, Interstate 80 remained closed between Rawlins and Cheyenne due to the after-effects of a winter storm that hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure of the eastbound land of I-80 was even more extensive, reaching from Evanston to Cheyenne, or almost the entire length of the interstate in the Cowboy State.

That's according to the WYDOT road and travel information website.

According to the website, as of 6 a.m., the estimated opening time for the closed sections of I-80 was 8-10 hours. I-25 in Wyoming no longer had any closures in effect at last report, although some sections of I-25 did have restrictions on light, high profile vehicles that might be vulnerable to blowing over under very windy conditions.

You can access the WYDOT road and travel report here.

