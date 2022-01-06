This Laramie Restaurant Has the ‘Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming’

There's something about mac & cheese that everyone loves. It's pretty much impossible not to love mac & cheese. You can eat it anywhere at anytime and you can be any age and devouring the dish because it's one of the most satisfying things ever. Wouldn't it be nice to know where you can go in Wyoming for the absolute best mac & cheese in the entire state?

Of course it would! And better yet, wouldn't it be amazing if that particular restaurant had to be in reasonable driving distance for everyone in southeast Wyoming? I know, this sounds a lot like, 'But wait, there's more!' Almost too good to be true, but seriously, the place with what is being called the 'Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming' is in Laramie.

The popular food publication 'Eat This, Not That' decided to find the best mac & cheese in every state. Of course, they wanted reviews on this from real people so they turned to 'Yelp!' So yes, this is the best mac & cheese in Wyoming, according to Yelp! But where are you going to find a more brutally honest review of the food?

So the spot with the 'Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming' goes to Sweet Melissa. Let's see what a particular Yelp reviewer, who goes by the name of Sonia, had to say about this particular restaurant's mac & cheese:

Sweet Melissa's doles out the best macaroni in Wyoming and offers up a vegan mac and cheese that is so good, it tops any traditional recipe in the whole state. With multiple varieties ranging from the tried-and-true standard to a three-pepper spicy mac and cheese that finds the perfect balance between heat and creaminess, you'll need more than one trip here before you get your fill of their macaroni creations.

Congrats to Sweet Melissa Cafe and Front Street Tavern for having some awesome mac & cheese! That's like the best of the best considering mac & cheese really is the best. And check out their full menu here.

If you think there happens to be one that's better in Wyoming, perhaps you should write a Yelp review about it and if there's enough that agree with you, maybe that will get called the 'Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming next year. But for now, enjoy some at Sweet Melissa Cafe and Front Street and Tavern in Laramie at 213 S. 1st Street.

