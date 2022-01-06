Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming is back open, but the Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be Friday afternoon before Interstate 80 fully reopens.

Currently, the eastbound lanes from Evanston to Rock Springs are closed due to winter conditions, the eastbound lanes from Rock Springs to Rawlins are closed due to rolling closure, and both lanes between Rawlins and Cheyenne are closed due to winter conditions.

As of 2 p.m., WYDOT estimated it would take crews 24 to 26 hours to get the 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Cheyenne back open.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

