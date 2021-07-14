Much of Wyoming Under Air Quality Warning — Again

In what has become an ongoing them in Wyoming over recent summers, much of the Cowboy State finds itself under an air quality advisory once again.

The National Weather Service in Riverton issued the advisory for all or parts of Park, Teton, Lincoln, Sublette, Fremont Hot Springs, Washakie and Big Horn counties.

The warning will expire at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Unsurprisingly, the warning is the result of wildfires burning in the American West.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems should avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize their outdoor activities during this time.

Additionally, health officials advise even those who don't fall into the above categories to avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

"Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects," the health department said in an advisory.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, 68 large wildfires are burning in the US. Of those, six are burning in Alaska and one in Minnesota.

The rest are burning in western portions of the Lower 48 states.