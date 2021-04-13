The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a "two-wave weather event" for southeast Wyoming over the next few days.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

"Here are our updated headlines and forecast snowfall totals. This winter event will set up as two waves with a lull Wednesday during the day. The first wave will primarily affect the Snowy Range, Laramie Range, and areas west, whereas the second wave will affect the Snowy Range, Laramie Range, and areas east. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the snowfall totals after Wednesday, so we have provided only the snowfall totals through Wednesday in this graphic."