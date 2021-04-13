Due to prescribed burns that have been planned for this week, your trip along I-80 from Cheyenne to Laramie and vice versa will see some 'very visible' smoke. This, according to the United States Forest Service.

The prescribed burns are being conducted in the Pole Mountain Area of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Should you see smoke along I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, or from Happy Jack Highway (WYO 210) or other Forest roads in the area, smoke does not need to be reported due to the planned operations.

As part of the Pole Mountain Vegetation Project, the total acreage used for the prescribed burns is approximately 1,300 acres.

According to the Forest Service:

Firefighters are primarily targeting the understory in stands of large ponderosa pine, as well as juniper patches and deteriorating aspen stands...The targeted areas are currently surrounded by snow, black line from previous burns, or green, moist vegetation, which acts as a fire break and is necessary to conduct these types of prescribed burns...Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning...For safety and effectiveness, operations will not be initialized if weather conditions are unfavorable. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained from the State of Wyoming and adhered to throughout the project.

For anyone looking for exact times, times, and locations, it is encouraged that you follow Medicine Bow National Forest on Facebook and Twitter.

As for any questions pertaining to the ongoing Pole Mountain Vegetation Project, it is asked that you contact Central Zone Fire Management Officer Flavio Gallegos at (307) 745-2373 or Jerod DeLay, Fuels Assistant Zone Management Officer, at (307) 745-2497.