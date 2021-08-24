New Business Sets Grand Opening This Weekend In Downtown Cheyenne

The past few months have been a great time for new businesses to open in Cheyenne, we've had new restaurants and bars open, craft shops and more. Now, we're looking at a new local craft store to hit our Downtown Cheyenne area. 307 Made is the latest shop to put down their roots for people shopping in the Downtown area, with their new location at 1721 Carey Avenue. The new business describes themselves as "We feature a collection of Wyoming Small business owners and showcasing the items they create."

The grand opening for the new shop will be this weekend, the 27th and 28th. Here's some info according to their Facebook Event.

Join us for the Grand Opening of a fun-filled shopping experience in a new, unique store in downtown Cheyenne. Food trucks, giveaways, shopping from all Wyoming small businesses, and more to be announced!

The store is going to be set up with tons of different vendors from the state of Wyoming that you can choose craft items from. Check out some of these different vendors that they've shared on social media.

Everyone loves snacks! This vendor looks to have plenty!

I really like the boot wine bottle holder that this vendor has.

Check out the awesome art they have! I bet those soaps smell awesome, also! That'll make your bathroom smell great, that's probably one of my favorite smells.

307 Made looks like it's going to fit into Downtown Cheyenne perfectly with all their great crafts and fun items to look over while you're out and about.

