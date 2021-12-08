NWS Cheyenne: Heavy Snow Possible Late Tonight-Friday Morning
Much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see heavy snow late tonight through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says snow is expected to start falling in the mountains late tonight, spread to the lower elevations in Carbon and Albany counties Thursday morning, and then reach the plains Thursday afternoon.
More than five inches of snow is possible in the lower elevations, while the mountains could see up to 20 inches.
Be sure to dial 511 or check wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for road information prior to traveling.
