NWS Cheyenne: More Snow Thursday, Blizzard Conditions Possible

Another round of snow is likely Thursday morning through portions of the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following update late Wednesday afternoon:

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect now through Thursday along with Winter Weather Advisories for the ongoing snow impacts across the region. Snow will slowly tapper down overnight to being much lighter but another round of snow is likely Thursday morning through portions of the afternoon. In addition, winds will be increasing Thursday west of Laramie to Rawlins causing reduced visibilities from blowing snow. Local blizzard conditions can't be fully ruled out tomorrow in this area. Stay tuned for the latest through overnight and day tomorrow for future updates. Much better conditions Friday. Stay safe and warm and plan ahead if traveling. See weather.gov/cys for more.

