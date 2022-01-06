Much of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne is expected to see wind gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon and overnight which could make for blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys

9AM Thursday 1/6 – High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming west of I-25 for wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph. Main concern will be blowing snow and reduced visibilities with this high wind for localized blizzard conditions being possible. There will also be a blowoff/blower risk for area roadways that are open. For road conditions, refer to www.wyoroad.info for Wyoming and www.dot.nebraska.gov for Nebraska. For the most up-to-date weather forecast, refer to weather.gov/CYS

As of 9:52 a.m., eastbound I-80 was closed from Evanston to Laramie and both lanes were closed between Laramie and Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be early this afternoon before the interstate is fully open.

