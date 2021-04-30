Wyoming Department of Transportation Warns of Text Message Scam

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a text message scam going around.

The agency says some Wyomingites are getting a text requesting a payment of a large sum to a web address claiming to be the "Office of the DMV."

"This is a scam, and we would never request payment of fines or fees through electronic means unless it has been specifically requested directly by the client," WYDOT said on Facebook. "Additionally, we don't have fees of that amount."

"Please do not click on that link or give any personal or payment information," the department added.

WYDOT encourages anyone with questions to contact their local Driver Services office.