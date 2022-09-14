Oct 22: Beef Quality Assurance & Drought Management Workshop

On Thursday, September 22, the University of Wyoming Extension will host a workshop on beef quality assurance and drought management at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds in Lusk.

Attendees will earn an industry-recognized Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certificate.

“I recommend producers to be BQA certified because it helps create good record keeping and a good herd health program, which can increase the value of their calf crop and help them create a good reputation,” says UW Extension educator Alex Orozco-Lopez.

Day: Thursday, September 22

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Venue: Niobrara County Fairgrounds (4080 US-20, Lusk, WY 82225)

: Niobrara County Fairgrounds (4080 US-20, Lusk, WY 82225) RSVP: By September 20; Call the Niobrara County Extension office at (307) 334-3534 or email kelliec@uwyo.edu.

The event is free and open to the public. Dinner will be provided.

All ages are welcome, although participants must be 18 or older in order to obtain the BQA certification.

Steve Paisley, director of the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) near Lingle, will lead the beef quality assurance portion of the workshop and Orozco-Lopez will present on drought management.

Beef quality assurance topics include proper vaccination locations, proper vaccine storage, proper animal handling, and more.

The drought management component of the workshop will focus on how to prepare for drought and how to deal with ongoing drought conditions, including recommendations for rangeland grazing strategies.

For more information, contact Alex Orozco-Lopez at (559) 201-3433 or Kellie Chichester at (307) 334-3534.

About the University of Wyoming Extension

Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, the UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes. The UW Extension brings the University’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about the UW Extension, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call 307-766-5124.