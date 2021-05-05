Great Weather Thursday & Friday, T-Storms Return This Weekend

Great weather will finish the work week, but Mother's Day will be breezy and cold with a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Get our free mobile app

The agency issued the following statement Tuesday night:

weather.gov/cys

Looking forward to some great weather days for all your outdoor activities? Warm and dry conditions expected for southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday, with a slight chance for isolated showers returning Friday night. Unfortunately, an unsettled weather pattern returns this weekend with a chance for showers on Saturday and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. For all forecast updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys.