Wyoming football: A tribute to mom

LARAMIE -- Happy Mother's Day!

Today we honor all the moms out there, especially the ones who have sent their sons to play football at the University of Wyoming. We rounded up 34 photos of these Cowboys -- coaches and players -- alongside their mothers.

Get our free mobile app

Some live in California. Others in Texas, Colorado, Illinois, Wisconsin and elsewhere. Some reside right here in the Cowboy State. Others are as far away as Alaska. No matter where she lives, you know Saturday afternoons in the fall are spent glued to the television or screaming right along with you inside War Memorial Stadium.

No one rides for the brand quite like mom, right?

So, on this day, we ask you to scroll through some photos. Some taken as recently as last week at the annual spring game in Laramie. Others, a blast from the past.

If we didn't get a picture from you, please feel free to throw one right in the comments. Heck, whether you are a player or not, let's give mom her due.

This is a shout out to mom on her special day.