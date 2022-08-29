Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Sheridan

A 73-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Sheridan, the highway patrol says.

The patrol says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 4.75 on Wyoming 336 around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, after a passerby on a perpendicular county road observed the hazard lights from the motorcycle and reported the crash.

According to a crash summary, Mathew Terry was riding west when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the road, and down a deep ravine.

Terry, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died from severe head trauma.

The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

Terry is the eighth motorcyclist to die on Wyoming's highways so far this month.

