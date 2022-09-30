Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says.

The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander.

According to a crash summary, 61-year-old Wendall Shepard was driving north when he crossed the center line and went off the left side of the highway.

"The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest on the wheels in the ditch," the crash summary reads.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Shepard, of Lander, was not wearing his seat belt and was flown by helicopter to SageWest Health Care's hospital in Lander where he died from his injuries.

Shepard's passenger, Mills resident Jeanine M. Sjoblom, was also taken to SageWest for her injuries.

The crash summary did not list any possible contributing factors.

This is the 92nd reported fatality on Wyoming's highways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 100 in 2020, 124 in 2019, and 86 in 2018 to date.