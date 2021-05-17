Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile Photobombed a Bison in Yellowstone

It's not every day that I can write this phrase and be completely truthful. The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile just photobombed a bison in Yellowstone National Park. Yes, this really did just happen.

Diana Borgmier shared this very unique moment just a few days ago on Facebook in the Yellowstone Up Close & Personal group. Her pic was then shared by Jimy Osburn. I would imagine that most of the drivers along with Diana in traffic had to do a double-take at what they were seeing.

Jason Bradshaw added his pic of the Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile in the Tetons.

The Oscar Meyer Weiner Mobile is one of the most famous vehicles used by companies to advertise their brand. If this looks like fun to you, the official Oscar Meyer website shows that they're always looking for drivers (aka "Hotdoggers").

