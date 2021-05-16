WATCH: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Themed Truck Catches Air in Cheyenne

There's nothing quite as exhilarating as seeing motor vehicles going fast, except maybe seeing them also get airborne. That was the case last week at Tuff Trucks in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The video footage as posted to YouTube by NWfan2, which features a pickup truck colored and decorated like the legendary General Lee from the 1970s action comedy, The Dukes of Hazzard.

NWfan2 shared quite a few videos from the event that took place, May 8th, 2021, at the Intermountain Speedway, including some pretty awesome ones of monsters trucks.

Fun was definitely had all around and it is great to see events coming back to the Cowboy State in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.