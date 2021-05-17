Outlaw Saloon Announces Lineup for ‘2021 Cheyenne Outlaw Days’

While Frontier Park certainly has quite the lineup in store for late July, they aren't the only ones with plenty of live music on tap. The Outlaw Saloon has a solid act schedule set for July 23rd through August 1st for 2021 Cheyenne Outlaw Days.

Outlaw Saloon owner Curtis Crowton said in a recent press release:

We are pleased announce our lineup for the 2021 Cheyenne Outlaw Days...From Texas Country to Wyoming Country to Nashville Country and two outstanding tribute acts, it’s going to be a great 10 days of live music and fun at the Outlaw Saloon.

The full lineup and scheduled artists are as follows:

July 23 - Casey Donahew

July 24 - Chancey Williams

July 25 - Kolby Kooper

July 26 - Double Wide

July 27 - Arch Allies

July 28 - Ian Munsick

July 29 - Love & Theft

July 30 - Adam Doleac

July 31 - TBA

August 1 - Sean Curtis

Chancey Williams, Ian Munsick, and Sean Curtis are all natives of Wyoming.

Williams is a former saddle bronc rider and is the one of two artists to both perform and ride on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The only other one was the late great Chris LeDoux.

Munsick has taken his Sheridan, Wyoming flavor on to the Nashville scene recently and will certainly work the crowd during his set.

Sean Curtis is an independent artist who is flourishing, not only as a genuine songwriter, but with his own signature style as an artist. In 2016, Curtis and his bandmates were awarded with the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year.

Tickets are on sale now along with VIP passes for each show. You can purchase your tickets at the Outlaw Saloon website.