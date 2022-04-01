Allie Colleen to Perform at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne

BRUNO EMMANUELLE via Unsplash

Last summer, at Cheyenne Frontier Days, the legendary Garth Brooks kicked off 'Frontier Nights' with an incredible show as he always brings. We all know what kind of amazing performance Garth will bring to the table each and every time out. As it turns out, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as his daughter, Allie Colleen, will perform at the Outlaw Saloon this weekend.

Despite the fame of her Dad (and Mom, Trisha Yearwood), Allie isn't one that caters her career towards doors that could have opened from that. Hence, why her stage name has no mention of 'Brooks'. Allie took Colleen from the first name of her grandmother. According to Taste of Country, Allie likes to leave all of the namesake stuff at the door.

The 25 year-old Country artist has been releasing new music over the past couple of years. Allie dropped her debut album, 'Stones', this past November. The album featured her single, 'Make Me A Man', which is also dedicated to her parents. She's also releasing a new single in May, titled 'Halos and Horns', which she co-produced with both Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice, according to Music Mayhem.

Allie Colleen will take the stage at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne on Saturday night (April 2nd).

However, I wouldn't expect to see Allie cover her Dad's fan-favorite sing-a-long 'Friends In Low Places' anytime soon. Apparently, she HATES that song! Go figure. But as we said, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, so we can only speculate an extremely talented charismatic stage presence runs in the family.

For tickets, you can go to the link provided here. We'll see you at Allie Colleen's show at the Outlaw Saloon on Saturday night!

