Uncle Kracker is Coming to the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne in June

Uncle Kracker is coming to the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne on Friday, June 25th to perform a live show and tickets are available for purchase now!

The Outlaw Saloon is south Cheyenne will be hosting Uncle Kracker as he has new music to throw your way, as well as all his previous hits to perform! His new single, 'Floatin'' will be arriving just in time for this summer. Based on the title and we have received from Uncle Kracker in the past, it is sure to be one of your go-to songs for the summer.

You may remember, back in 2000, Uncle Kracker released his solo debut album, 'Double Wide', and hit #1 on the charts with his single, 'Follow Me', and had everyone singing along. Just a couple years later in 2002, he would follow up his success with his sophomore album, 'No Stranger to Shame', which hit gold status. He released 'In a Little While' and the fantastic cover of Dobie Gray's 'Drift Away'. The remarkable cover set a record for most weeks at #1 on any chart as it topped the Adult Contemporary Chart radio charts for unheralded 28 weeks.

Uncle Kracker was also no stranger to crossing genres as he joined in duet with Kenny Chesney on 'When the Sun Goes Down'. He then toured with Chesney before reaching country's Top 10 with his smash hit, 'Smile'. He would later release his fifth album, fully country, with 'Midnight Special', which was very well received.

There's just over a month until Uncle Kracker stops by Cheyenne to perform at the Outlaw Saloon, so get your tickets while you can for just $25. You can purchase your tickets to Uncle Kracker's show at Outlaw Saloon's website here.