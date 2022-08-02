I feel like this show completely snuck up on me. I mean, not to toot the ole concert watch horn, but, toot, toot, I'm pretty good at catching any live music coming into Cheyenne. Well, this time I let you down, and I'm sorry. It won't happen again, I promise.

I went through The Outlaw's concert calendar on their website earlier to look and see if they had any new shows on the horizon, well, I almost missed one that's coming up on August 19th. And it hits me right in my 00s feels. Real hard.

00s rock band, Buckcherry will be hitting the stage at the Outlaw Saloon on Friday, August 19th. Now, I say 00s, but I'm generalizing them a bit, like what you would do with an 80s rock band. Just wanted to clarify that for a moment. I remember being in high school and winning their first album off the radio and blaring that bad boy in my 93 Chevy Blazer as I drove into the school parking lot.

Now I can relive my younger days(with more knee pains) as Buckcherry is set to hit up The Outlaw Saloon.

How much are tickets to see Buckcherry at the Outlaw Saloon?

They're pretty reasonable. According to The Outlaw Saloon's ticket site, they're only 22 bucks. That's pretty reasonable for a band that you're sure to know at least 10 of their songs.

Here are a few if you need a refresher. Some NSFW language.

Don't mind me, just vibing now.

Tickets are on sale and you can get them here.

