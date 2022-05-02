Panhandle, Parts Of SE Wyoming Face Winter Weather Advisory

Parts of southeast Wyoming, as well as the Nebraska Panhandle, are under a winter weather advisory until at least 3 p.m. today according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement:

"A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3PM MDT today for far southeast portions of southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with local amounts up to 6 inches possible beneath heavier bands. This snowfall is expected to accumulate on mostly grassy surfaces, but roadways may see accumulation as well. Use extra caution if driving this morning. Snow will gradually taper off during the mid to late morning. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info (Wyoming) or 511.nebraska.gov (Nebraska)."

