Peak Wind Gust Of 77 MPH Recorded In SE Wyoming Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are used to wind gusts in the 45 to 50 mph range, Sunday was pretty windy even by our standards.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says at least two locations recorded wind speeds of 70 miles per hour or greater on Sunday. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

It has certainly been windy the past 24 hours across southeast Wyoming. Strong winds are expected to continue through the day today. Here are a few of the highest wind gusts we've received over the past 24 hours. The winner being Arlington on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins near mile marker 270 yesterday morning at 546AM. High Wind Warnings remain in effect today.