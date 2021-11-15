SE Wyoming Facing Blast Of 65+ Winds Plus Red Flag Fire Warning

Aleksei Nikolaev/Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning southeast Wyoming residents to be aware of a pair of hazards for today.

Those include wind speeds that likely will top out at over 65 miles per hour, plus a red flag fire warning in some areas.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:

"Good morning! Tired of the winds yet? We certainly are! High Wind Warnings continue through the day today through 5PM. Westerly wind gusts in excess of 65 mph are on going and expected to continue through the afternoon. Downsloping winds off the Laramie Range today will create hazardous fire weather conditions across eastern Laramie County and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Afternoon humidity of 15 percent or less expected to combine with wind gusts in the 40 mph range. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the southern Panhandle and Laramie County from 11 AM to 6PM today. This would include the Buffalo Creek Wildfire ongoing south of Scottsbluff. We get a brief respite in winds late afternoon and early evening, before another wind event develops. High Wind Watches cover much of southeast Wyoming for tonight and Tuesday, where we could see wind gusts in excess of 70 mph returning. These persistent strong winds are having an impact on vegetation and fuel moistures. Please avoid outdoor burning as fires that do start, will spread rapidly as we've seen with the Buffalo Creek Wildfire."