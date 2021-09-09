Peep This Colorado Dome Home For Sale — It’s Actually Affordable

'Affordable' Colorado real estate is hard to come by, especially if you're looking anywhere along the Front Range or into the Rocky Mountains, but his dome home — or 'geodesic' house — is currently listed for just under $200,000. So what's the catch?

It may be that it's a little bit of a fixer-upper, but according to the listing on Zillow, the seller is leaving behind tools for the future owner to use, so that's a perk, right? While yes, it needs a little bit of TLC, it definitely has the potential to be a sweet mountain getaway home, or even an Airbnb or VRBO. The home is close to Cripple Creek (gambling, shopping and more), and the listing says that the property's 'views from the top are incredible, being able to see the back side of Pikes Peak and a west view of the sunsets.'

The home also includes access to a communal 'use of work-out rooms, pool, tennis court, and playground.'

The dome house was originally built in the early 1970s, so it's a little bit dated, but it does have indoor plumbing and a full kitchen. At just over 1,000 square feet, the home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. If you're willing to invest and put in a little elbow grease, this place could actually be pretty awesome (and it's less than a condo in Fort Collins).

The property at 549 Vindicator Drive in Cripple Creek is listed by Michael Demuth Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty.

