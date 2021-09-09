Wyoming High School Football Week 2 Scoreboard: Sept. 9-11, 2021

It’s Week 2 of the high school football season in Wyoming. Here are the matchups for this weekend.

For some teams, it’s already their third game, but for others, it’s just their first or second. That all depends on the circumstances surrounding their schedule.

Get our free mobile app

The game schedule is subject to change. If a game-time does move, please email david@wyopreps.com.

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 9

Class 2A

Final Score: #5 Upton-Sundance 28 Newcastle 6 - Patriots score twice in the 2nd half to pull away.

Out-of-State Opponent

Final Score: Pocatello, ID 46 3A #1 Jackson 20 - Pocatello forced four turnovers that resulted in 3 TDs.

Non-Varsity Opponent

Final Score: Hulett 70 Natrona JV2 25 - Red Devils jump out 25-6 and pull away even more.

Friday, Sept. 10

Class 4A

#5 Kelly Walsh at #1 Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

#2 Sheridan at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

#3 Thunder Basin at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Natrona County at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Campbell County at #4 Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

#3 Powell at Lander, 6 p.m.

#2 Cody at Worland, 7 p.m.

Green River at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Cokeville at #2 Lyman, 11 a.m.

Burns at Tongue River, 2 p.m.

#5 Lovell at #3 Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Big Horn at #1 Wheatland, 6 p.m.

#4 Torrington at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Kemmerer at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

Saratoga at Moorcroft, 2 p.m.

#2 Shoshoni at #3 Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Wright at Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m.

#1 Lusk at #4 Pine Bluffs, 7 p.m.

#5 Southeast at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Greybull at Wind River, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Midwest at #5 Dubois, 2 p.m.

#2 Encampment at #4 Little Snake River, 4 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

Belle Fourche, SD at 3A #4 Douglas, 6 p.m.

Sugar-Salem, ID at 3A #5 Star Valley, 7 p.m.

3A Rawlins at Moffat County, CO, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Class 1A-9 Man

Riverside at St. Stephens, 1 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

Burlington at #2 Farson-Eden, 1 p.m.

#1 Meeteetse at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Non-Varsity Opponent

H.E.M. at Cheyenne East Soph., noon

Final Score: Cheyenne Central JV 1 Guernsey-Sunrise 0 - canceled (forfeit loss for the Vikings)

Wyoming At The Turn Of The Century Through The Eyes Of Lora Webb Nichols Nichols received her first camera in 1899 at the age of 16. Her earlier photographs are of her family and friends as well as self-portraits, and landscape pictures of the land surrounding the town of Encampment.

- Wyoming At The Turn Of The Century Through The Eyes Of Lora Webb Nichols