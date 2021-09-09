Two Wyoming Motorcyclists Killed in Collision With Van

Two Wyoming residents were killed yesterday, Sept. 8, when a van collided with their motorcycle south of Rock Springs.

The crash happened around 10:37 a.m. near milepost 516 on U.S. 191.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a van was northbound when he crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming motorcycle being driven by 68-year-old Steven Powell.

Get our free mobile app

Powell and his passenger, 73-year-old Emma Powell, were both wearing helmets, but died at the scene. The van driver was not injured in the crash.

The patrol says speed, driver inattention and driver fatigue/asleep are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Scenes From the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2020

Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming The exploration of Wyoming continues and Drew jumped into the 'Gray Ghost' and set out on a trip to end up in Cody, Wy. Between Casper and Cody there are MANY great places to stop.

- Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming