Person With Gun Prompts Lockdown at Cheyenne Elementary School

Cole Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a citizen reported seeing a person in the vicinity with a gun.

Laramie County School District 1 spokeswoman Mary Quast says police were notified of the situation around 3:30 p.m.

"Officers were on site and investigated the situation," said Quast. "The all clear was given and students were released through normal end of day procedures at 3:52 p.m."

Get our free mobile app

Calls to the police seeking more information were not immediately returned.

Lockdown protocol is enacted when there is the possibility of imminent danger to students, staff or the public in or near the facility.