PHOTOS: Fire Destroys Wyoming Home; Two Taken to Hospital

Sublette County firefighters had to utilize snowmobiles and tracked vehicles in order to rescue the occupants from a burning cabin last week.

According to a news release, firefighters from four stations responded to a call at roughly 3:40 a.m. on Friday for a possible chimney fire. Firefighters who live in the area realized access to the residence was limited to snow machines and tracked off-road vehicles.

According to the release, the fire was first reported by a nearby off-duty sheriff's deputy who saw the glow from the fire in the distance.

Meanwhile, other firefighters staged in a nearby parking lot while firefighters continued using their snow machines to help the occupants evacuate the scene and get them to EMS units.

The fire department says two of the building's six occupants were taken to St. John's Hospital for treatment and observation resulting from smoking inhalation. They were quickly released.

Firefighters determined the cause of the blaze to be an accidental electrical fire that started within a wall of the home. It spread through the home.

According to the release, smoke detectors are to thank for the occupants making it out of the home in time.

"While the home and one other adjacent outbuilding was ultimately lost to the fire, all occupants were safe and accounted for thanks to the smoke alarm activation and timely response by all parties," the release states.

No first responders were hurt in responding to the blaze.

Sublette County Emergency Management, Search and Rescue along with the Road and Bridge Department assisted with shuttling water to the fire.