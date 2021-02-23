PODCAST: Chattin’ with the Big Cat

CHEYENNE -- Hey, we launched a podcast.

In our first episode of the Roaring Repeater, we talk Wyoming football and men's hoops. That is our bread and butter, after all.

For 47 minutes we get into the Cowboys' latest coaching hire, offseason plans and some things to watch for when Craig Bohl's bunch hits the field for spring football next Month.

UW basketball is coming off a two-game sweep of New Mexico and has a pair of home games against San Jose State on the horizon. Can Jeff Linder's young guns creep up into the top half of the league standings? Can the Pokes make some noise in March's Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas?

We get into that, too.

I supposed we are burying the lead a bit here, but one of the greatest basketball players in UW history joins us later in the show. That guy is Reggie Slater, the program's all-time leading rebounder and eight-year NBA vet.

You don't want to miss that one.

Listen to this episode of the Roaring Repeater right HERE.

You can also find the tab for the show right at the top of the website or download it wherever you find your other favorite podcasts. The podcasts that used to be your favorite, anyway.