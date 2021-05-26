Pokes to Play Four Games on CBS Sports Network This Fall

* This story has been updated

LARAMIE -- The Mountain West Conference and CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) announced on Wednesday the slate of 2021 games that will be televised on CBBSSN. The Wyoming Cowboys will be featured in four of those telecasts.

Wyoming’s Mountain West Conference opener on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Air Force will kick off at 5 p.m. from Falcon Stadium and will be televised on CBSSN.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 the annual “Border War” game versus rival Colorado State will be telecast on CBSSN and will kick off from Wyoming’s Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m.

And on Saturday, Nov. 20 Wyoming will travel to Logan, Utah, to face the Utah State Aggies in a 5 p.m. game that will also be televised on CBS Sports Network. Wyoming's non-conference finale at UConn Sept. 25 will also be carried by the network. That kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 MT.

Future 2021 Television Information

Wednesday’s CBS Sports Network schedule announcement began the second phase of the 2021 Mountain West football scheduling process.

The FOX Sports Mountain West telecast schedule will be announced Thursday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. M.T. Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports (Hawai‘i) and Stadium will be announced in the coming months.

UConn Also Announced Game Times on Wednesday

The UConn Huskies also announced game times for their home games on Wednesday and Wyoming’s game on Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. UConn will kick off at 1:30 p.m., M.T. (3:30 p.m., E.T.) from Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn.

Wyoming Ticket Information

2021 University of Wyoming

Football Schedule

Date Opponent (Special Events) Time (M.T.) Television

Sat., Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 18 BALL STATE TBA TBA

Sat., Sept. 25 at UConn 1:30 p.m. TBA

Sat., Oct. 2 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 9 at Air Force* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Oct. 16 FRESNO STATE* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 23 NEW MEXICO* TBA TBA

Sat., Oct. 30 at San Jose State* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 6 COLORADO STATE* 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 13 at Boise State* TBA TBA

Sat., Nov. 20 at Utah State* 5:00 p.m. CBSSN

Sat., Nov. 27 HAWAI’I* TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 4 Mountain West Championship Game+ TBA TBA

Game dates are tentative and subject to change

Additional Game times and television coverage will be announced at future dates by the Mountain West

BOLD AND CAPS Indicate Home games

*Indicates Mountain West Conference games

+The Mountain West Football Championship Game will be played at the home stadium of one of the divisional champions based on the current MW policy in place to determine the host team.

* University of Wyoming press release