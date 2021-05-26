ACSD#1 To Keep COVID-19 Precautions Til End of School Year

The Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees voted in a special session to continue COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including the use of face coverings, through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The Wyoming Department of Health will end its statewide health order that requires mask use and physical distancing requirements in K-12 schools on May 31, however, specific protocols for school safety can be made at a district level.

Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County Health Officer, recommends that schools in Albany County continue these mitigation strategies through the end of the school year.

The board also voted to have face coverings optional during summer school, as there will be more room to maintain social distance during summer school.

