Police Asking For Help In Finding Dog Stolen In Larimer County

Police in Fort Collins are asking for the public's help in finding a dog that was stolen recently.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

According to the post, a woman identified in the post only as Patricia needed someone to watch her dog, Scholar, while she transitioned into housing that allowed pets.

An acquaintance could only watch the dog for a few days, so that person recommended a person named Jesse, later identified as Jesse Beckwith. Beckwith agreed to watch Scholar and at first shared updates [see above photos], but after a while, he stopped communicating. He refused to give Scholar back and won't return her calls.

Police have likewise not been able to find Beckwith or Scholar.

If anyone knows where Beckwith and/or Scholar can be found, police are asking them to contact them at 970-419-FCPD extension 7.