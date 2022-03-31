NWS Cheyenne: Another Round of Rain/Snow Overnight, Cooler Friday

Another round of rain and snow is expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency says light to moderate mountain snow could create poor visibilities at times which could impact travel, but "little to no accumulation is expected for the lower elevations."

"Most of the precipitation should clear out by Friday morning, however, some lingering showers are possible for areas east of Interstate-25," the NWS said.

"Temperatures on Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs about 5 degrees colder than what they are today," the NWS added.

6 AM Thursday, March 31st: The overall trend today will be increasing clouds during the afternoon hours ahead of a weak cold front that will move through the region tonight. Scattered rain showers are expected during the evening hours for areas west of Interstate-25. These will likely transition to snow showers by late evening. Areas along and east of Interstate-25 in Wyoming will start to see rain showers during the late evening hours which will transition to snow by midnight. The Nebraska panhandle will see rain showers after 9 PM which will transition to snow or a rain/snow mix after midnight. Most of the precipitation should clear out by Friday morning, however, some lingering showers are possible for areas east of Interstate-25. Little to no accumulation is expected for the lower elevations. Temperatures on Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs about 5 degrees colder than what they are today.