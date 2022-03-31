Mark your calendar, Laramie. There's going to be a massive party on July 4th, 2022.

It's been two years since the city of Laramie put on the beloved "Freedom Has a Birthday" event. This year will undoubtedly be a welcome return to some normalcy after the last two celebrations were postponed due to COVID.

Rocky Mountain Power and the City of Laramie Presents Freedom Has A Birthday

The 2022 Freedom Has A Birthday event promises to be a grand affair, with Rocky Mountain Power stepping in for a two-year partnership with the city to put on the birthday bash. Rocky Mountain Power's Vice President, Sharon Fain, announced the partnership with the City of Laramie on March 28th.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Laramie on the Freedom has a Birthday event and look forward to the return of such a great community celebration,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president for Wyoming. “Rocky Mountain Power values these community partnerships and the opportunity to support bringing back this traditional event for the Laramie community.”

Already, the city has announced the event will include two entertainment stages with performances by the Laramie Municipal Band scheduled. The party will also feature activities for the kids, vendor booths, and more. As always, an evening fireworks show will wow attendees, thanks to the experts at WyoTech. So bring a lawn chair or blanket because you won't want to miss that pyrotechnic delight!

This is the 30th rendition of the independence celebration. Previous years have seen a variety of activities and events held at the Washington Park venue. The pie-eating contest was always a favorite - who doesn't like consuming mountains of delicious pie? In addition, there's always a refreshing array of food vendors selling carnival favorites, sandwiches, drinks, and sweets. Of course, the kids love the inflatable slides, face-painting, and games that usually occur at the event. It will be exciting to see what else the city dreams up this year to add to the party!

For more information on the event, click here.