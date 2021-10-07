Pop Quiz: What Is Wyoming’s Official State Food?

What can be considered the taste of Wyoming?

There's a good reason why everyone gathers in the kitchen when they come over to visit. The kitchen is not only where the food is, but it's also where the love is. Food is a love language and just like languages, it's spoken different everywhere you go.

In other words, what you find in Los Angeles may not be what you find in New York. What you dine on in Japan won't be what you dine on in Italy. That's the beauty of food, it's different everywhere you go.

Whenever I travel, I try to get out of my comfort zone and eat what the locals eat. For instance, when my husband and I went to Barcelona, we ate a lot of paella and drank Cava. Yum! Doing this creates a unique experience, but also adds a layer to the memory bank when it comes to reminiscing on the trip.

So what kind of food language are we speaking in Wyoming?

According to the Daily Meal, we don't have any official foods in Wyoming. Sorry for the trick question earlier. Maybe we can flip the script a little bit and ask a different question.

What should Wyoming's official state foods be?

Trout

ANDY_BOWLIN, ThinkStock Images

Taste of Home says people travel from all over to fish for trout in Wyoming. Trout is extremely versatile. It's not super gamey in flavor like catfish and it's a delicate, flakey fish. Fry it, bake it, grill it... I'll eat it.

Bison

Jacek Chabraszewski, ThinkStock Images

Daily Meal says bison is Wyoming's official state mammal. Does that make it OK to eat? Bison is quite delicious and if we are known for having bison in our state, then why can't they also be considered our official state food?

Rocky Mountain Oysters

IttaiD, ThinkStock Images

It take a real cowboy or cowgirl to eat rocky mountain oysters. I am not a real cowgirl. I just can't seem to get over what they really are. I've never actually eaten one, but many people in Wyoming have.

