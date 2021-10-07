Toys For Tots Registration And Stuff The Sleigh Details

As much fun as October is in Cheyenne, it's hard to not look at the calendar and see the Holidays are just around the corner. With that, we all know that there are still a ton of families in Laramie County that are still in need of help. You can't ignore the data from food pantries and shelters in the Capital City. Fortunately, Cheyenne is an incredibly giving city and pitch in to help those who need it.

With that, registration began on October 6th and will continue every Wednesday in October for Toys for Tots. Those that need to register can do so from Noon until 6pm those Wednesdays at the VFW 1881 just off Nationway in the lower ballroom.

Things You'll Need To Register

DFS Printout

Proof Of Household Income

Proof Of Residency In Laramie County

State Issued ID, Military ID, Drivers License

Children's Social Security Card Or Birth Certificate

Legal Guardianship Paperwork If Necessary

The Stuff The Sleigh event is coming up fast, can you believe it's next month! The stations of Townsquare Media will be out for this event on Friday, November 19th, and Saturday, November 20th at Menards in Cheyenne off Windmill Road from 10am to 6pm both days.

Last year, it was incredible to see the amount of donations pouring in for this event. People would come out of Menards with CARTS FULL of toy donations. It really makes you feel good about how giving Cheyenne residents really are. Let's get ready to stuff the sleigh again.

Here are a couple of calendars of events from Toys for Tots Facebook page.

