Rain/Snow Mix Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today, Again Monday

Light rain/snow is forecast to arrive in southeast Wyoming late this morning and stick around through the evening before possibly returning again on Monday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

April 22nd 2021 Afternoon Update: Salutations! Here's your 4-Day outlook. A few chances of light rain/snow showers will arrive tomorrow and Monday. Partly cloudy skies are expected everyday and temperatures will warm up significantly these next few days. For your latest forecast: weather.gov/cheyenne.