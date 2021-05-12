NWS Cheyenne: 40 MPH Winds, 1/2-Inch Hail Possible This Afternoon

Parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see wind gusts up to 40 mph, marble-sized hail and lightning this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

12:55 PM MDT May 12th – We have issued a Special Weather Statement and there is a General Thunder Risk for scattered thunderstorms across parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Main threats in the strongest storms will be wind gusts up to 40 MPH, hail up to half an inch, and lightning. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM this evening.

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1235 PM MDT Wed May 12 2021 NEZ002-003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ101-102-107-108-118-119- 130100- Dawes County-Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County- Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County- Northern Sioux County-Southern Sioux County- Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- East Platte County-Goshen County-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, Harrison, Agate, Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Deer Creek, Lusk, Redbird, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 1235 PM MDT Wed May 12 2021 ...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON... Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska this afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 MPH and hail up to half an inch are possible in the strongest storms. Brief periods of lightning and moderate rainfall are also possible. Storms are expected to diminish after 7 PM MDT this evening.