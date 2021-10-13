Rear-End Crash in Cheyenne Sends Drivers to Hospital

Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a rear-end collision in east Cheyenne Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Ridge Road.

According to a department Facebook post, the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed when they rear-ended an Audi Quattro.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash and taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Police say further details will be released as information becomes available.