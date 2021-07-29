Reba McEntire scored one of the biggest hits of her career with a cover of a song first made famous by the Everly Brothers.

The groundbreaking sibling country duo took "Cathy's Clown" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks in 1960, and it became a hit worldwide. Written by Don and Phil Everly, the song describes a man who doesn't want a woman anymore because she has made a fool of him, with people talking behind his back about her wandering ways.

McEntire re-recorded "Cathy's Clown" in 1989 for her Sweet Sixteen album, but since the song is written from a male perspective she had to change the lyrics, singing, "I want your loving more and more / I want your kisses that's for sure / I die each time I hear the sound / They're saying here he comes / He's Cathy's clown."

McEntire's version became her 13th No. 1 single when it reached the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on July 29, 1989. Actor Bruce Boxleitner appeared in the video for the song, which featured an Old West theme.

Sweet Sixteen netted McEntire another No. 1 hit with "Walk On," and placed two more songs, "Til Love Comes Again" and "Little Girl," in the Top 10. The album peaked at No. 1 and was certified Platinum after selling a million copies.

